AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AdTheorent

AdTheorent Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

Shares of ADTH opened at $3.24 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $294.52 million, a P/E ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdTheorent by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.