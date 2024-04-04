Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $70.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.