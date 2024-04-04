Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 17,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 13,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 15,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,633,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,040,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

