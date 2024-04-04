Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. 1,424,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,546. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

