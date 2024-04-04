Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after acquiring an additional 759,378 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $617.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,221. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $267.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

