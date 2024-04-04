Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 5,239 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of F traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,316,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,242,137. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

