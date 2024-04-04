Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after buying an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 77,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,500. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $57.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

