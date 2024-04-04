Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 161,349 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 821,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,383,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

