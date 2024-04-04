Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VB stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.96. 545,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,300. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

