Advisory Alpha LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 58,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 579,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,712. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

