Advisory Alpha LLC Has $920,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.83. 513,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

