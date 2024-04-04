Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 36,954.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 514,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,102. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

