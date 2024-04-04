Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,842. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

