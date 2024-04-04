Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,677,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after buying an additional 1,556,105 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after buying an additional 573,140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 518,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 447,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,071. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.