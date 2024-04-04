Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.41. 3,628,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.