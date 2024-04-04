Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 2,858 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.