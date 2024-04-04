Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $11.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,076 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.