Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Invests $8.74 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 223,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,737,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,959,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

