Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,750,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,038,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

