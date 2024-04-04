Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New $39.93 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,375,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,926,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 210.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,872,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPTL opened at $27.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0883 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.