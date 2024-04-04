Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $245.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $185.37 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.