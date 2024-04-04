Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Purchases 108,316 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 691.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,316 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 637,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,748,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 208,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

