AerCap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.44

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.42, with a volume of 97174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Get AerCap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

AerCap Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.