AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 63,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.75. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

