AFS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

