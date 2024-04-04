AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 22,571 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.79. 2,079,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.