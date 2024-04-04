AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.31. 705,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,946. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

