AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 8,290 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 296,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $88.65 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.