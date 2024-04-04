AFS Financial Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,942. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

