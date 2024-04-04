AFS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,573,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,159,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $549.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

