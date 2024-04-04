Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

AGYS stock opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.11. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,102,449 shares of company stock worth $89,780,542. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

