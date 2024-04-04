Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Agronomics Stock Up 0.2 %

LON ANIC traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 1,915,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,825. The firm has a market cap of £85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.01 ($0.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.72.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

