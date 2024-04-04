Aion (AION) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,497.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00107900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00035259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00016526 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

