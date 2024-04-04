Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

