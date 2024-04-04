Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.650–0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5 million-$51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.5 million. Air Industries Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

