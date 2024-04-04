Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.