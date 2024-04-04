Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $54,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE ALK traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

