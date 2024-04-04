Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.08. Approximately 982,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,431,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

