Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.16. Approximately 2,894,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,105,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

