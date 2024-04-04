Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.87 on Thursday, hitting $781.04. The stock had a trading volume of 469,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,660. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $851.05 and a 200-day moving average of $799.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.