Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $119.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.