Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 335,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,716. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

