Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 3,956,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,716,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The stock has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

