Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Almacenes Éxito Price Performance
Almacenes Éxito stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Almacenes Éxito has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000.
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almacenes Éxito
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.