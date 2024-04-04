Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.09. 2,002,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,654,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,008,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

