Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

AMED opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

