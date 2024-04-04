American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises 11.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of American Airlines Group worth $174,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,658,270. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

