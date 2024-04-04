American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CAO Sells $180,740.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.2 %
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 500,555 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AEO
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.