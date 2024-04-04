American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) CAO Sells $180,740.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 2.2 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 500,555 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

