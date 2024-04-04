American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 7.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

