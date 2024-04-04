American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
